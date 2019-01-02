Image copyright Facebook Image caption Justine, Isabella and Harvey Collison all died in the fire

A man whose wife and two children died in a house fire in December has been released from hospital.

Justine Collison, 33, died in the blaze in Woodhill Road, Collingham, Nottinghamshire, along with Isabella, 8, and Harvey, 5.

Gavin Collison, 34, suffered serious injuries in the fire, which happened on 15 December.

The cause is still being investigated by Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Mrs Collison and Isabella died at the scene while Mr Collison and Harvey were taken to hospital, where the boy later died.

The children's 53-year-old grandmother escaped unhurt.

Isabella was described by their head teacher, at John Blow Primary School, as "a kind and caring girl" who "adored" her brother, while Harvey was "a lovely, friendly child".

Churches in Collingham were open until Christmas Day for people to pray or leave messages of condolence.

In a statement on Facebook, local firefighters said they were "totally devastated" by the incident.

