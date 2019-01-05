Image caption Akram Malik has worked at the Broadmarsh branch since 1983

People are saying an emotional farewell to a fast food restaurant which has been a Nottingham landmark for decades.

The Wimpy opened in the Broadmarsh shopping centre in 1975 and has been run by the same manager, Akram Malik, since 1983.

Loyal customers have expressed their sadness, with one revealing he had even proposed to his wife there.

Mr Malik says the move is due to wider redevelopment plans, and other branches of the chain remain open.

Image caption A small number of customers came out to visit the branch on Saturday before it closed

Mr Malik said he will miss the crowds and atmosphere.

"People have grown up coming here, they have moved away, worked abroad, come back and said 'Oh God, Wimpey is still here!

"It might not be the end, maybe the end for me here but maybe it will be coming back."

Modest proposal

A post about the closure on the BBC Radio Nottingham Facebook page has attracted hundreds of comments, most reflecting the part it had played in their lives and wishing Mr Malik well.

But few have the sentimental connection of Barry and Jayne Pickard, who had memorable afternoon 27 years ago.

Mr Pickard said: "We had gone for some shopping and me and Jayne had been been together for a couple of months.

"I decided I would get a ring and propose, and where better to do it than the Wimpy in the Broadmarsh?

"I had my two daughters with me and I thought it was best to do it there and then and then I could decide whether I paid for her Wimpy or not!"

Wimpy has been asked to move by the centre's owners, Intu, ahead of a redevelopment of the site, and a spokesman for the company - which still has dozens of branches across the UK - said negotiations are ongoing with Intu about a new location.

Intu said Wimpy "has been a huge part of Broadmarsh's history" and that it hopes it will return "in the future".