Police sealed off the area near a bar for several hours while searches were carried out

A third man has been charged with attempted murder over a shooting outside a Nottingham bar.

Nathaniel Skerritt, 31, of Sherwood, has also been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and ammunition in connection with the shooting in Fletcher Gate on 3 November.

A woman, who police said was not thought to be the intended target, was hit in the arm at about 22:30 GMT.

Two other men were previously charged with attempted murder.

Tarquin James, 28, of Woodthorpe, is accused of attempted murder, and possession of a prohibited weapon and ammunition in connection with the shooting.

Jordan Murray, 25, of Bestwood Park, also faces the same charges over the Fletcher Gate shooting and for a "firearms discharge" in Bassett Hill, in Upper Langwith, Derbyshire just before 22:00 BST on 2 October.

Mr Skerritt was also charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and ammunition in connection with a warrant carried out at a property in Sherwood on 8 November.

The three men have been remanded in custody until their next hearing on Thursday.

A fourth man, 21, has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder in connection with the Bassett Hill shooting after officers carried out search warrants at two addresses in Leeds.

Two other men, aged 18 and 20, have previously been arrested over the Fletcher Gate shooting, and released on police bail..

The injured woman was later released from hospital.

