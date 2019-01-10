Cement-carrying lorry causes water hydrant to burst in Nottingham
A cement-carrying lorry has caused a water hydrant to burst and flood a road in a city centre.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said the vehicle caused the collapse on Carlton Road, Nottingham, which has been closed while the area is secured.
Severn Trent Water said the lorry hit a standpipe connected to a hydrant, which has affected "a handful" of households.
A spokesman said the extent of the damage will be assessed once the lorry has been removed.
