Image caption Severn Trent Water said it will examine the full extent of the damage once the lorry has been removed from the hole

A cement-carrying lorry has caused a water hydrant to burst and flood a road in a city centre.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said the vehicle caused the collapse on Carlton Road, Nottingham, which has been closed while the area is secured.

Severn Trent Water said the lorry hit a standpipe connected to a hydrant, which has affected "a handful" of households.

A spokesman said the extent of the damage will be assessed once the lorry has been removed.

Image copyright Nottingham City Homes Image caption Parts of roads into the city centre have been flooded

Image copyright @NottinghamTravelwise Image caption Part of the water supply has been shut off while the vehicle is removed

Image caption Frank Shelton, pictured with his pet owl Kim, said the scene around the road is "a mess"

