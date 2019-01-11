Image caption One eyewitness said he saw two men going in and out of the post office

A gas canister and chainsaw have been used to steal money from a post office cash machine in a town in Nottinghamshire.

The building in Queen Street, Southwell, was badly damaged during the raid at about 05:25 GMT.

Police have closed the road, which is covered in glass and debris, while they investigate.

Richard Carnile, who lives next door, said his "whole house shook" following a "loud bang".

Nottinghamshire Police said the canister was used to blow open the machine and the cash was taken from inside the property, where a chainsaw had been used to gain entry.

Image caption Richard Carnile's home has been cordoned off while police investigate

Mr Carnile said the explosion had left him "frightened" and "in shock", adding he saw smoke and two men running in and out of the building afterwards.

"I didn't know whether it was me, as it was quite close, I didn't know whether my boiler had blown up or there had been a gas leak," he said.

"It looks like a war zone. The street is so narrow you can't ram it so they obviously decided to blow it out the wall."

Image caption Police have closed the street where about eight businesses are based

Robert Doncaster, a butcher on the same road, said he was left "horrified" by what happened and expected business to be badly disrupted on Friday.

The force has appealed for information.

