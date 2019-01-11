Nottingham knife attack leaves two seriously injured
- 11 January 2019
Two men have been seriously injured in a suspected knife attack in Nottingham city centre.
Both men were taken to hospital after reports of a disturbance in Fletcher Gate at about 18:40 GMT.
Witnesses reported seeing police cars and armed officers nearby, as well as ambulances.
The public was urged to avoid roads around Halifax Place, and police cordons were erected in Fletcher Gate, Pilcher Gate and High Pavement.