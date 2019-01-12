Image caption Police said cordons would remain in place on Saturday

Two teenagers who were stabbed in Nottingham city centre knew their attackers, police have said.

The boys, aged 15 and 16, were attacked on Fletcher Gate at about 18:40 GMT on Friday.

Nottinghamshire Police said they were both taken to hospital, with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

The force initially said two men had been seriously injured, but have revealed the victims to be boys.

Fletcher Gate, Pilcher Gate and High Pavement remain closed with police cordons in place.

Ch Insp Donna Lawton said: "It is believed that those responsible for the stabbings are known to the victims and this is unlikely to have been a random attack.

"Our officers are looking to establish the events leading up to the incident."

She added that extra officers would be patrolling the area to "reassure the public and answer any questions".

