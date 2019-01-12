Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Izzy Vardy pressed the emergency call button several times on her mum's locked mobile phone

A six-year-old girl who accidentally dialled 999 on her mum's phone on New Year's Eve has written a letter of apology to police.

Izzy Vardy's mum later got a call from the Nottinghamshire Police control room after unwittingly hitting the emergency call button on the locked mobile.

Izzy, from Annesley, wrote she was "so so sorry... and I understand that you only ring 999 in an emergency".

She noted that her mum had been "very cross".

After Ms Vardy was informed of the call, she told Izzy that her calls could have stopped someone getting help.

Izzy sent the letter along with a box of biscuits to the force's headquarters.

"I'm so so sorry to you all and my mummy and daddy," she wrote.

"We have chatted about 999 and I understand that you only ring 999 in an emergency."

The force has thanked Izzy and her parents "for understanding what we do".

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.