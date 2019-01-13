Image caption The fight happened on Fletcher Gate at about 18:40 GMT on Friday

Two teenagers who were stabbed in a street fight in Nottingham city centre have themselves been arrested.

The boys, aged 15 and 16, were injured on Fletcher Gate, near the Lace Market tram stop, on Friday evening.

The teenagers, who received non life-threatening injuries, were arrested in hospital on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

Detectives believe a total of four young men were involved in the fight in which the two boys were stabbed.

Image caption Ch Insp Donna Lawton said "it appears the suspects were known to one another"

Ch Insp Donna Lawton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Four males were involved in an altercation, which resulted in two of them suffering stab wounds.

"It was not a random attack. It appears on the surface that they were known to one another."

Cordons in the area have now been lifted.

Police have appealed for anyone with information, or who knows the identities those involved, to contact them.

