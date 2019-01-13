Image copyright Google Image caption Police say it was a "nasty and unprovoked attack on a woman in broad daylight"

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was attacked in a Nottinghamshire park.

The woman, who was taken to hospital, was attacked in Beeston Fields Park at about 12:20 GMT on Friday.

Richard Pickworth, 56, of Beeston, who has been remanded, is to appear at Nottingham Magistrates Court on Monday.

Insp Simon Riley, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "I would like to reassure the local community that there is no ongoing risk to the public."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.