Image copyright PA Image caption Dame Asha Khemka received a DBE for services to education in 2014

The former principal of a cash-strapped college spent thousands on dining out with a corporate credit card.

Dame Asha Khemka racked up more than £40,000 in expenses in five years before stepping down, as FE Week reported.

Her resignation came shortly after Vision West Nottinghamshire College in Mansfield asked the government for a £2.1m bailout.

But a spokesman said they have since undergone a "wholesale regime change".

The college has since put "strict controls" on expenses, he added.

According to figures seen by FE Week, Dame Asha spent £41,666.96 between 2013-14 and 2017-18 on the card.

More than £11,000 of that was spent on food and drink, including visits to a Michelin-starred Mayfair restaurant and a five-star hotel.

She also claimed £340 after a single visit to Boots.

Image copyright Google Image caption Vision West Nottinghamshire College says it has entered a "new era"

In 2018 the college, which had around 20,000 students on the roll in 2017, asked for financial help.

According to a government report it had "entirely run out of cash" and the Minister of State for Apprenticeships and Skills said there had been "serious corporate failure".

It has since had to make more than 100 staff redundant in its bid to balance the books.

'Woman of the year'

A college spokesman said it was a "new era" for the institution as they "imposed strict controls on all expenditure including expense claims"

He added: "The college's expenses policy has been reviewed and strengthened, and senior post-holders do not have use of a corporate credit card.

"We are absolutely committed to ensuring we make the best-possible use of public money."

The college would not comment further on the expenses of Dame Asha as she is no longer an employee.

Dame Asha, who was awarded a DBE for her services to education and named 'woman of the year' at the GG2 Leadership Awards in 2014, did not respond to the BBC's approach for comment.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.