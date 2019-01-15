Teenagers stabbed in Nottingham due before court
- 15 January 2019
Two teenagers who were stabbed in Nottingham city centre are due to appear in court later.
The boys, aged 15 and 16, have been charged with grievous bodily harm, affray and possession of an offensive weapon.
They needed hospital treatment after being injured on Fletcher Gate at about 18:40 GMT on 11 January.
They are due before Nottingham Magistrates' Court later on Tuesday.
Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.