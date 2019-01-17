Image copyright Bush Family Image caption Steve Bush's family had been alerted to this disappearance by his girlfriend

A man who went missing in Vietnam amid fears he was kidnapped over a debt has been found dead.

Steve Bush, from Nottinghamshire, had lived in the country for 10 years but vanished last week from the hotel where he was staying.

His family had said they believed he owed rent to the hotel and had received messages suggesting he had been murdered.

His sister Amanda said the news of his death is "devastating".

Image caption Amanda Bush said the family had been sent messages that her brother had been kidnapped or murdered before his body was found

A Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokesman said: "We are supporting the family of a British man following his death in Vietnam, and are in contact with the Vietnamese authorities."

