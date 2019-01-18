Image copyright Family handout Image caption Victor Bates never got over the death of his wife, his daughters have said

The widower of a jeweller murdered in a raid on her Nottinghamshire shop has died, his family have confirmed.

Marian Bates, 64, was shot dead when two gunmen robbed the Time Centre shop in Arnold, on 30 September 2003.

Victor Bates, 80, who died last week, "never got over the murder of his beloved wife," his daughters Naomi and Xanthe Bates said.

Peter Williams, who was 19, was jailed for the murder, but another suspect, James Brodie, was never caught.

Image caption Marian Bates was killed in her shop in Arnold, in 2003

Naomi and Xanthe Bates said in a statement: "It is with great sadness that we can confirm that our father suddenly passed away last week.

"He never got over the murder of his beloved wife Marian and missed her more with each passing year."

They also said their father "wouldn't want it to be forgotten that our mother's murderer has never been brought to justice by the authorities".

"We should wish that our parents be also remembered as a devoted couple, committed to charity work," they added.

Image caption James Brodie, as supect in the murder of Marian Bates, has never been found

Mr Bates had said he was told by police they suspected Brodie had been killed a fortnight after his wife's murder.

In 2013, farmland and a canal in Lincolnshire were searched for his remains but nothing was found.

A man was later charged with killing him but the case was then dropped.

Mr Bates said later that year he would "not get closure" until Brodie or his body was found.

Gang leader Colin Gunn, who was jailed in 2006, for 35 years, for the murders of of John and Joan Stirland, was suspected by police of organising the robbery at the Time Centre.

However, he has never been charged over this.

'A dignified man'

by Marie Ashby, reporter, BBC Inside Out

Image copyright PA Image caption Victor Bates with daughters Naomi (left) and Xanthe (right) in 2005

I met Victor when he did a TV interview with me about what had happened.

It was such a difficult thing for him to do, the investigation was ongoing and he was still in shock and grieving.

He had been thrust into the limelight and he carried himself with such dignity in extreme circumstances.

He was such a lovely man whose life was tragically altered forever following the murder of his beloved wife Marian.

When I last met him in a supermarket we chatted about family and, though the years had gone by, she was never far from his thoughts.

