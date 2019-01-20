Image copyright Nottingham City Council Image caption The monument is part of the 100-year centenary commemorations of World War One

A final call has been made for relatives of soldiers killed in World War One to check their loved ones' names are officially recorded.

Families are being urged to confirm the Nottinghamshire Roll of Honour includes all those from the county who fell.

The roll will be used as the source for names to be inscribed on a new memorial by the river Trent in Nottingham.

The list will be finalised at the end of January so the memorial can be prepared for a summer unveiling.

As well as service personnel, the memorial will include the names of civilian casualties, including nurses, people killed in Zeppelin air raids and the victims of the Chilwell shell-filling factory explosion.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The gates to Victoria Embankment's memorial gardens, which are dedicated to the men who fell in World War One

Kay Cutts, leader of Nottinghamshire County Council, said: "The Great War devastated whole communities and given the scale of the losses, it's possible that some names may have been missed.

"The new Great War Memorial will be a moving symbol of our appreciation to the 14,000 local men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in the Great War and be a focal point for county and city residents to say thank you."

The memorial in the Memorial Gardens on Victoria Embankment will be centred on a 5m-high monument, surrounded by a circular stone carved with the names of the fallen.

It has been commissioned by Nottingham City and Nottinghamshire County councils, working with the seven district and borough councils, Ashfield, Bassetlaw, Broxtowe, Gedling, Mansfield, Newark and Sherwood and Rushcliffe, at a total cost of £395,000.

The project was criticised by one campaigner for its impact on the memorial gardens which were the original tribute to the area's fallen.

