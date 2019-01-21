Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption The stolen Humboldt penguins had been missing since November

A man who helped police return two stolen penguins to a zoo said he was "heartbroken" after learning the birds had been taken illegally.

Reece Oliver, 27, from Strelley in Nottinghamshire, paid nearly £10,000 for a pair of Humboldt penguins after seeing an advert on Facebook.

However, their microchips showed they had been taken from South Lakes Safari Zoo in Cumbria.

On making the discovery, Mr Oliver called the police to return the birds.

A 23-year-old man from Preston, arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft has been released under investigation, Nottinghamshire Police said.

Mr Oliver runs a private conservation programme at his family farm, which also has other exotic animals.

He said he had been rescuing animals for about four years, and had attempted to buy the penguins in good faith, but only found out the truth when he checked their chips on a zoo database.

"I couldn't believe that they had been stolen from a zoo," he said.

"I was upset and gutted about the situation, but heartbroken for the penguins."

When the penguins arrived Mr Oliver said they were both "in poor health".

Having spent about £30,000 on an enclosure for the penguins, he hopes to find new animals to replace the returned birds.

"It was sad to see them go," he said.

"I am still looking for penguins for the enclosure, but I don't think I'll get them anytime soon."

South Lakes Safari Zoo has been approached for comment.

