A landlord who painted his pub blue to make it look "more sophisticated" has been told it breaches planning rules.

Richard Belam changed the exterior of the previously cream coloured White Hart in Newark-on-Trent, Nottinghamshire, as part of a relaunch.

But the council said the move was "not in keeping" with the listed building's place in a conservation area.

Mr Belam said he thought it looked "fantastic" and pointed out there were other buildings of colour in the area.

He has been told he must apply for retrospective planning permission, which is likely to be opposed by the council.

Mr Belam took over The White Hart in 2010 after it had stood derelict for a decade.

It ran under the name Belam's Bar and Bistro until the relaunch late last year saw it revert to the original name and change its colour.

Mr Belam said: "I'm not sure what the colour is actually called as the wife picked it.

"But I think it looks neater and more sophisticated and it hides the imperfections of the building and all the muck and grime it picks up from people and traffic.

"There are other listed buildings in town which are red and dark grey and there are buildings which have also stood empty for years which is the worst thing for conservation."

Mr Belam said he would apply for planning permission but if that fails he will look into which colours are deemed acceptable.

It is a criminal offence not to seek consent for works which are deemed to alter the character of a listed building.

Newark and Sherwood District Council's business manager of planning development, Matt Lamb, said the new colour was "not in keeping with the colours normally permitted within the conservation area".

"We are committed to preserving and maintaining the town's heritage so we are working with the establishment to agree a new colour scheme."

