A woman has been charged with arson over a huge fire that closed Nottingham railway station.

Ten fire crews were needed to bring the fire under control after it broke out at 06:30 GMT on 12 January last year.

Gemma Peat, 34, of Wilford Crescent, Nottingham, was rearrested in Derby on Friday and charged with arson with intent or being reckless to endanger life.

She will appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on 26 February.

Image caption Smoke filled the foyer at the station after the fire broke out

All trains in and out of Nottingham were cancelled on the day after the fire, which started in a set of women's toilets on the new side of the station and caused "significant" damage.

The main entrance to the Grade II-listed station had recently been refurbished in a multi-million pound project, and final repairs are due to finish in April.

No injuries were reported following the fire.

Image caption Most of the fire damage was to the new Southern Concourse part of the station

