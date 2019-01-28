Image caption Police said there were about 15 people on the bus, and they were treated at the scene for minor injuries

Three teenagers arrested after a bus crashed into a building in Nottinghamshire have been released.

Two 18-year-olds and a 16-year-old were in a car that collided with the bus, before the bus then hit a house in Radcliffe-on-Trent on Saturday night.

Police said they will face no further action, while a fourth man, aged 18, received a caution for possession of a Class A and Class B drug.

The bus was carrying 15 passengers, but no-one was seriously injured.

Nottinghamshire Police confirmed the car was not being actively pursued when the collision occurred.

