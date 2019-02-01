Image copyright Family handout Image caption Jaden Moodie moved from Nottingham to London with his mum six months ago for a "new start"

The sibling of a 14-year-old boy who was knocked off a moped and stabbed to death has said she was "so proud to be his big sister".

Jaden Moodie, from Nottingham, suffered several stab wounds, in Leyton, east London, on 8 January.

An oak tree was planted by his family and candles were lit to remember Jaden during a memorial event at Arnot Hill Park in Arnold.

An 18-year-old man has been charged with with murdering the teenager.

Jaden was a pupil at Redhill Academy, before moving to the capital with his mum six months ago for a "new start".

Image caption Jaden's sister Leah Moodie said he gave the family "amazing memories"

Dozens of Jaden's family and friends gathered at his local park to pay tribute to "a happy boy".

His sister Leah Moodie said: "No-one should have to go through the traumatic experience my family are going through.

"Jaden did not get the chance to travel the world, become a boxer or make an impact in the world we all knew he could.

"Although the time my brother had was cut short, he gave me and my family the most amazing memories and I am so proud to be his big sister."

At the end of the event, 14 white and orange balloons, Jaden's favourite colours, were released - one for every year of his life.

