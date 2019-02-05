Image copyright Google Image caption The 65-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene in Abercarn Close

A man has died after a van fell on him while he was working on it, police said.

The 65-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene in Abercarn Close, Bulwell, Nottinghamshire.

Officers were called to the area shortly after 14:30 GMT and a police cordon was put in place for forensic investigations to take place.

Three ambulances and an air ambulance were also sent to the scene. Any witnesses should contact police.

