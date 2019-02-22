Image copyright Google Image caption Matthew Thompson denied assault by beating at Leicester Magistrates' Court

A Nottinghamshire police officer has denied assault by beating after the arrest of a man.

Matthew Thompson was charged after an investigation into the officer's use of force in Caxton Road, Nottingham, on 13 July 2018.

The 40-year-old, of Isleworth Drive, Derby, pleaded not guilty after the probe by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

He is due to face trial at Loughborough Magistrates' Court on 25 March.

