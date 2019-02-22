Image caption Amber Peat was found hanged after going missing from her home in Mansfield

A coroner has said she cannot be sure a 13-year-old girl who was found hanged after going missing from home intended to die.

Amber Peat was found dead three days after walking out of her home in Nottinghamshire in May 2015 following an argument about chores.

Assistant Nottinghamshire coroner Laurinda Bower considered whether to return a conclusion of suicide.

However, she instead returned a narrative conclusion.

"Considering Amber's age, her emotional immaturity and and her undoubted vulnerability, and the absence of any professional ever having properly assessed Amber's risk of self-harm or suicide, I am not able to determine, on the balance of probabilities, Amber's intention at the time of her death," she said.

In her narrative conclusion, the coroner said there were no less than 11 missed opportunities for education, health and social care agencies to assess Amber and her family.

She said this may have prevented Amber's death.

"Had those agencies responded to safeguarding concerns in an appropriate manner it is possible Amber would not have died when she did," the coroner said.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Amber's mother Kelly Peat was at the inquest to hear the verdict

She found that "friction" between Amber and her stepfather, Daniel Peat, would have "undoubtedly made Amber upset".

The inquest had heard the 13-year-old told a teacher that Mr Peat woke her up in the night to finish chores and forced her to wear baggy grey jogging bottoms to school.

However, Kelly and Daniel Peat both said these allegations were untrue.

Another teacher said she had to phone Amber's mother on one occasion because she was "too scared" to go home after losing her belt.

The coroner also said there had been numerous missed opportunities by professionals to help Amber.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.