Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Muhammad Hamza Siddiq made a post on Facebook referring to jihad

A man has been jailed for encouraging people on social media to commit terrorism.

Muhammad Hamza Siddiq, 37, formerly known as Andrew Paul Calladine, made a post on his Facebook, in August 2017, referring to jihad.

His message said it was an obligation that "is not limited to defensive operations", police said.

Siddiq, from Nottinghamshire, was jailed for four-and-half-years at Birmingham Crown Court.

The post was liked 67 times and led to an investigation by Counter Terrorism officers.

The 37-year-old pleaded guilty to encouraging terrorism and failing to disclose to officers the PIN to four of his digital devices.

Det Insp Jon Scurr, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "The Facebook post made by Hamza Siddiq was published just months after many people, young and old, lost their lives in UK terror attacks in both London and Manchester.

"The statement was inflammatory and inciting. It was certainly a statement that could have been interpreted by some as an encouragement to plan and carry out violent acts of terrorism.

"The fact that Siddiq's potentially harmful rhetoric was liked numerous times is an exacerbating factor, with his extreme viewpoint seen by and possibly influencing countless people."

On his release, Siddiq will also be the subject of monitoring for 10 years.

