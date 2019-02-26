Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The building has been evacuated and trains have been cancelled

A major fire at Nottingham railway station caused £5.5m worth of damage, a court has heard.

Nottingham magistrates heard 10 fire crews were needed to bring the blaze under control after it broke out in the women's toilets on 12 January 2018.

Gemma Peat, of Wilford Crescent East, Nottingham, appeared at the court charged with arson with intent or being reckless to endanger life.

She did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody.

The 34-year-old is next due at Nottingham Crown Court for a preliminary hearing on 26 March.

Image caption Smoke filled the foyer of the station after the fire broke out

The station had to close and trains, trams and buses across the city were cancelled or disrupted for much of the day.

The main entrance to the Grade II-listed station had only recently been refurbished.

Image copyright westbridgfordwire.com Image caption The fire caused significant damage but the station reopened the day after the blaze

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.