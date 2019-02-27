Image copyright Alliance Boots Image caption Boots has nearly 2,500 stores across the UK

Up to 350 jobs are at risk at Boots after the high street chemist announced plans to reorganise its head office.

About 800 people work in the site in Beeston, Nottinghamshire, and the company said it was looking to reduce overall costs there by 20%.

A 45-day consultation over the move, part of a £1bn Walgreens Boots Alliance group restructure, has begun.

The firm said it hoped the impact would be mitigated by redeployment and other measures.

Boots is the largest private employer in Nottinghamshire and confirmed there were no plans to move out of the area.

Seb James, managing director Boots UK and ROI, said the company had to adapt to a changing marketplace.

He said: "The vast majority of head office roles will be unaffected, and we intend to make sure that the number of people concerned is minimised through redeployment, natural attrition, flexible working and other measures.

"A consultation process with affected colleagues will begin immediately."

The company said the final total of roles affected will not be known until after the consultation process. Warehouse staff are not affected by the changes.

Boots employs about 63,000 people and has 2,485 stores in the UK.

