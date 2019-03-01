Image caption The Britannia is a high-rise hotel close to Nottingham city centre

A Nottingham hotel has been served with Child Sexual Exploitation warning notice after 16 incidents involving children.

The Britannia Hotel was named in 70 reports to police from May 2017 to December 2018.

Police said a lack of initial action from the hotel had led to the move, which compels management to give information on guests.

The hotel firm said it "fully supports the initiative".

However, police said it had appealed against the notice.

'Risk of exploitation'

Nottinghamshire Police said problems were "wide-ranging", from noise and anti-social behaviour to missing persons and child safeguarding issues.

Det Ch Insp Peter Quinn said: "There are children and young people in the city and county that are at a greater risk of being sexually exploited.

"When those kids go missing from home, and we find out that at some point while missing they were at this hotel, well, that gives us concern.

"In my view we had not seen enough improvement from the time we first spoke to them, and that has led us to go for this order."

Such notices allow police to ask for details of guests, including names and addresses, and other "relevant information" such as ages.

Mr Quinn said that the order, the first of its kind in Nottinghamshire, was "preventative rather than punitive", and since it was put in place progress had been made.

In a statement, Britannia Hotels said: "We fully support the initiative concerned within the Nottingham City area. We are working with the police."

