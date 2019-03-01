Image caption Brett Woodhouse was ordered to pay compensation to an injured passenger

A man has been banned from driving and ordered to pay compensation after a crash led to a bus hitting a house.

Brett Woodhouse of Loughborough Road, West Bridgford, was at the wheel of a car that collided with the Trent Barton bus before it then hit the house.

The 18-year-old admitted driving while uninsured and without the correct licence following the crash in Radcliffe-on-Trent on 26 January.

About 15 people were on board the bus at the time and one woman was injured.

Woodhouse was banned for 12 months, given a 100 hour community order and told to pay £300 compensation to the injured woman.

At Nottingham Magistrates' Court, he also pleaded guilty to failing to stop for police before and after the crash.

Image caption Brett Woodhouse admitted four driving offences at Nottingham Magistrates' Court

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.