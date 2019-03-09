Image copyright SPL Image caption The six men were arrested after warrants were executed at houses in Nottingham

Six men arrested on suspicion of child sexual exploitation offences after a series of raids have been bailed.

The men, aged between 20 and 28, were held after police raided five properties in the Forest Fields area of Nottingham on Thursday.

They were accused of causing or inciting the sexual exploitation of one or two 14-year-old girls.

Nottinghamshire Police said the men had been bailed while investigations continue.

The force added that it takes the exploitation of young people "extremely seriously" and it "remains a priority" for officers.

