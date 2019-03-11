Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Glen Roe had shown "no remorse" for the attack, the court heard

A man who inflicted a "sustained and horrific" sex attack on a woman in her home while threatening to shoot her has been jailed for 19 years.

Glen Roe, 45, smashed his way into the house in Worksop, Nottinghamshire, in the early hours of 2 August.

He was convicted at Nottingham Crown Court of two counts of rape, possession of an imitation firearm and making threats to kill.

The judge said he had "no appreciation of the harm you have done".

The trial heard Roe was on licence for a previous firearms offence at the time of the attack.

After using a brick to smash a window and in the presence of another man, he pointed the weapon at the woman's head before starting his attack.

He was also heard to tell the other man "I'm gonna kill her, there's nothing else to do".

Roe, of no fixed address, later told the woman he would not kill her but said he intended to have a shootout with officers.

While it was later found to be fake, the victim was "terrified throughout" and believed the gun was real.

Judge Gregory Dickinson said: "You subjected this woman to a sustained and horrific ordeal at gunpoint in her own home.

"She suffered lasting terror with profound and serious consequences."

