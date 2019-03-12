Man jailed for woman's bus stop death

Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Witnesses saw Dawson driving erratically, at speed and on the wrong side of the road before the crash

A man has been jailed for causing the death by dangerous driving of a woman who was waiting at a bus stop.

Mother-of-three Janette Lee, 42, was waiting for her parents beside Carlton Road in Worksop, Nottinghamshire, on 14 January when she was hit and killed.

Robert Dawson, 55, of Paddock Way, Hatfield, Doncaster, admitted causing death by dangerous driving while disqualified at Nottingham Crown Court.

He also admitted making a false statement and was jailed for six years.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Janette's parents said she was a "loving, beautiful daughter"

Dashcam footage showed Dawson driving on the wrong side of the road, causing another driver to swerve, before he hit Ms Lee, Nottinghamshire Police said.

Her parents, Bryan and Sheila, said: "Finding your daughter lying dead in the road after being involved in a violent collision is just indescribable.

"We're still in complete shock and disbelief that this day even happened.

"Dawson will never understand how much pain and suffering he has caused our whole family and how he's changed our lives due to his selfish actions."

Det Sgt Mark Baker said: "Dawson showed a blatant disregard for the safety of other people and the law with his dangerous and reckless driving that day.

"His actions have left Janette's family and friends absolutely devastated. Although he now has to face up to and reflect on his actions, no sentence can compensate for the loss of life and the immense distress caused."

Dawson was also banned from driving for six years and 10 months and will have to take an extended driving test once the ban passes.

