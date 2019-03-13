Image copyright PA Image caption Hardy said administrators took the "extremely difficult decision" to make the staff redundant

Staff at Notts County owner Alan Hardy's firm have been made redundant after a deal to save it collapsed.

Paragon Interiors, which employs about 90 people, went into administration in February.

Mr Hardy said in a statement administrators took the "extremely difficult decision to make the incredible workforce redundant".

He said the financial problems of the company, which had been in business for 33 years, would not affect the club.

Mr Hardy said: "Unfortunately it has been forced on them [the administrators] due to the collapse of the recent deal to sell Paragon, a deal I fully expected to be successful, securing jobs at Paragon and across our sites.

'Not the time'

"However, as with all deals, it was subject to contract and has not been able to achieve the desired outcomes we were all striving so hard for."

He added that the last two years "have been incredibly challenging" and his "thoughts are with everyone who has been affected by this very sad news".

Mr Hardy said negotiations are ongoing with regards to the sale of the company's assets but now was "not the time to discuss this".

Notts County, which Mr Hardy took over as chairman in 2017 are currently in the League Two relegation zone.

In January, he left Twitter after admitting posting an "inappropriate photo".

