Image caption More than 100 warrants have been executed, including early morning raids

Nearly £1.8m worth of drugs have been seized and more than 200 people arrested in a year-long crackdown, police have said.

Operation Reacher has targeted drugs gangs and wider criminal activity in the Bestwood area of Nottingham.

Also recovered was more than £300,000 in cash, 23 weapons - including eight firearms - and 337 vehicles.

Officers said "extreme violence" was used to "spread misery, crime and anti-social behaviour".

Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Six handguns, two shotguns and more than 150 rounds of ammunition were seized

The drugs seized include heroin, cocaine, MDMA and cannabis.

The firearms included six handguns, two shotguns and more than 150 rounds of ammunition.

Officers said they stopped and searched 282 people, executed 102 warrants and convicted 50 people as part of the crackdown.

Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Crime bosses made profits by targeting vulnerable people, police said

Det Ch Supt Gerard Milano, who has led the operation, said: "The people at the top of these networks seek to make profits from causing misery to hundreds of vulnerable people who live in our neighbourhoods.

"They enforce their networks, often using extreme violence and fear, and feed addictions that spread misery, crime and anti-social behaviour like a virus."

Image caption Tip-offs from the public had played a large part in the operation

Police were also keen to emphasise how the wider community had been involved.

Matt Dickinson, who runs a Facebook page reporting stolen motorbikes, said: "Stolen vehicles, especially motorbikes, and drugs are related because the bikes can get through traffic and escape police vehicles and so carry drugs with minimum risk.

"Originally we got information mainly from the public but now we are getting ex-thieves who are wanting to change their life.

"Now they want to make the community better and are messaging us and we can pass it on."

Operation Reacher is ongoing, police said.

