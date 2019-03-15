Image copyright Google Image caption The fight took place at a house in the Paddocks

A man has been arrested after seven people were taken to hospital following a fight "possibly involving a knife".

The "serious altercation" took place at a house in the Paddocks, Nuthall, Nottinghamshire, at about 23:10 GMT on Thursday.

Nottinghamshire Police said the fight involving a "number of men" led to injuries caused by a weapon, which may have been a knife.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of affray.

The force has appealed for more information.

