The long-standing leader of Nottingham City Council is to step down at the local elections in May.

Jon Collins was elected to the council 32 years ago and has been leader for 16 years.

He said his decision had no political motivation but he wanted to leave at a time which was "right for me".

As a Labour representative for the St Ann's ward, he said it had been "an honour" to serve the people of Nottingham.

Mr Collins said he was looking forward to spending more time on his favourite hobbies of walking and climbing.

A Nottingham City Council spokesman said: "We can confirm that in order to pursue other opportunities, Councillor Jon Collins will not be standing as a candidate in the forthcoming local elections and therefore on 2 May will cease to be leader of Nottingham City Council."

