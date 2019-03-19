Image caption Amber Peat's family had moved from Derbyshire to Nottinghamshire shortly before her death

Authorities could not have predicted the death of a 13-year-old girl who was found hanged, a serious case review has found.

Amber Peat was found dead in a hedgerow in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, on 2 June 2015 after problems at home.

Nottinghamshire Safeguarding Children Board has published its review into her care.

Investigators also found frequent moves of home and school had undermined agencies' efforts to help Amber.

