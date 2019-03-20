Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called after reports a woman had died suddenly

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a 51-year-old woman in Nottingham last summer.

Nottinghamshire Police were called after reports of a "sudden death" in the Bentinck Road area of Hyson Green, on 13 July.

A 43-year-old man is being held in connection with the woman's death after officers executed a warrant earlier on Wednesday.

He remains in police custody.

