Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Lee Marshall's fiancé said he was "well-liked, much-loved and respected"

A teenager who killed a father-of-two by stabbing him in the buttock at a GCSE celebration party has been jailed.

Adam Ward, 18, hit a major artery when he stabbed gatecrasher Lee Marshall, 38, in Bulwell, Nottingham.

Ward, an aspiring soldier, had been asked to protect a house where a large group of teenagers had gathered, the city's crown court heard.

He was given an eight-year sentence after being cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter.

Four other teenagers, three of whom cannot be named, were also cleared of murder.

'Don't want to die'

The fourth, Calvin Turner, 18, was hosting the party at his home on 29 June last year.

During the bash, a "troublemaker" turned up and was refused entry, the court heard, later returning with reinforcements including Mr Marshall.

Ward confronted them, and was handed a knife, which he used to inflict a 20cm (7.9in) deep fatal wound in the victim's left buttock.

As he bled to death, the court heard, witnesses said Mr Marshall called out for his fiance, and said "I don't want to die".

Ward, of Watford Road, Aspley, fled the scene, hid the knife and called his cousin's husband, Aaron Aziz, 29, to drive him home.

He then burnt and buried his clothes but was arrested 36 hours later, the court was told.

Sentencing, Mr Justice Spencer said Ward had shown a "callous attitude" to his crime.

"When asked to describe how it felt to stab him, you said it was like putting butter on your toast," he said.

However, the judge accepted that Ward had not intended to cause serious injury.

Aziz, of Melbourne Road, was found guilty of assisting an offender and was given a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, and 200 hours of community service.