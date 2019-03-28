Image copyright Google Image caption Ofsted said toilets were found to be dirty, with no soap, hot water, paper towels or sanitary bins. In some, mould and damp were present

An Islamic girls' school has been told in a government warning notice it may face closure if it doesn't improve after an inadequate Ofsted inspection.

The Secretary of State said Jamia al-Hudaa Residential College in Nottingham needs to address the issues by producing an action plan.

It comes after an inspection last December said the school was not meeting standards in a range of areas.

The plan must be implemented by 14 May or the government could take action.

It may remove the school from the Register of Independent Schools or "restrict its operations" if it is not satisfied with the plan.

During an Ofsted inspection in December, the school was rated inadequate in three categories by Ofsted. They were effectiveness of leadership and management; personal development, behaviour and welfare; and sixth form provision.

The school was also rated good for outcomes for pupils, and quality of teaching, learning and assessment.

'Mould and damp'

It was inspected by Ofsted after complaints over safeguarding.

Inspectors found the school's curriculum does not prepare pupils well enough for the opportunities and challenges of British society, and staff do not make careful checks when pupils miss school.

It also said: "Toilets were found to be dirty, with no soap, hot water, paper towels or sanitary bins. In some, mould and damp were present, ceiling tiles were loose and wall tiles peeling away."

The report also said teachers have good subject knowledge, and pupils were polite and welcoming.

The school said in a statement: "We appreciate and respect the findings in the report, however, we feel the wording and language used in the report is disproportionate in light of the verbal judgements and feedback that we received during the inspection."

In 2016 it was ordered to stop taking boarders due to poor Ofsted reports but the Madni Trust, which runs the school, challenged this and it was allowed to operate normally.

