Image caption Huge flames were seen coming from the building

A woman has denied causing a major fire at Nottingham railway station.

Ten fire crews were needed to bring the blaze under control after it broke out on 12 January last year.

Gemma Peat, 34, of Wilford Crescent East in Nottingham, pleaded not guilty at Nottingham Crown Court to two counts of arson.

A court previously heard the fire caused £5.5m worth of damage at the station after it broke out in the women's toilets.

Image copyright westbridgfordwire.com Image caption The fire caused significant damage but the station reopened the day after the blaze

