Image copyright FrAcktion Image caption Two protesters have locked an arm each in concrete

Two anti-fracking protesters have locked an arm each in a concrete barrel in a bid to disrupt work at an exploratory drilling site.

Tests for shale gas at Springs Road, near Misson, Nottinghamshire, by Island Gas Limited (IGas), began in January.

The site has been a focus point for campaigners concerned over pollution and the impact on wildlife.

IGas said its test drilling had been completed and was done "safely" and "responsibly".

About 50 campaigners from anti-fracking group FrAcktion are trying to disrupt operations as part of its "Fossil Fools' Day" action.

Two women at the site have each locked an arm inside a "barrel construction" and blocked the entrance to the site.

Ruth Smart, from the group, said: "The industry's persistence on fracking, despite its devastating environmental impacts, is laughable.

"Not only does fracking waste huge amounts of water, but also leads to water pollution, air pollution, and has been known to cause earthquakes."

Image copyright FrAcktion Image caption FrAcktion said the concrete would be hard to cut through

In February, Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust said owl breeding could be affected at its nature reserve, a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI), which is about 120m (393ft) away from the plant.

IGas has said initial drilling had finished and was "completed safely and environmentally responsibly".

"We have worked closely with our regulators the Environment Agency and with the local mineral planning authority to operate within our planning conditions and environmental permits, which includes continuous noise, air and water monitoring at the SSSI," they said.

Rock samples have been taken from the well for analysis, the company added.

Nottinghamshire County Council approved tests for shale gas in 2016, and drilling officially started on 22 January.

Councillors said they had to "make a difficult decision" at the time.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.