Image copyright Lyndon Roberts Image caption Larsen Roberts decided to raise money by having a "slideathon"

A four-year-old boy who lost his vision in one eye due to a benign brain tumour is attempting a "slideathon" to raise cash for a children's hospital.

Larsen Roberts, from Nottingham, is having chemotherapy following the discovery of an optic pathway glioma, a slow-growing tumour, in August.

The youngster, who will take on 26 play park slides across Nottinghamshire on Saturday, has raised about £2,200.

His mother said Larsen has been "brave" and "resilient" during his treatment.

After he lost the sight in his right eye, an MRI scan in November revealed the tumour had grown, threatening the vision in his left.

It meant Larsen had to start a 12-month course of chemotherapy, which is delivered by a portacath, a small chamber beneath the skin, at Nottingham Children's Hospital.

Image copyright Lyndon Roberts Image caption Larsen's father Lyndon said going down slides is his favourite thing to do

Larsen's parents Holly and Lyndon Roberts said it was his New Year's resolution to raise money for the hospital's Big Appeal through his love of slides.

"He has been so brave and resilient having a portacath put in for his medicine and getting used to the new box under his skin," Mrs Roberts said.

"Every week he puts up with a finger prick blood test and then the chemo through the port without any fuss or complaints."

Alison Hayward, from Nottingham Hospitals Charity, said: "We are all inspired by Larsen's story and it's amazing for such a young child to want to do something like this."

The four-year-old is set to begin his "slideathon" at Center Parcs, in Sherwood Forest, before heading to other parks including White Post Farm in Farnsfield.

He is due to complete his 26th and favourite slide, the Pirate Play Park in Nottingham, at about 15:00 BST, where he will meet his nursery friends.

