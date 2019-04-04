Image copyright Colin Hedley Image caption Ross Hedley's parents released this image fearing the worst for their son

The mother of a teenager who was seriously injured after being stabbed by his friend said she would "never forget" the night she thought her son might die.

Ross Hedley, 18, was stabbed with a steak knife in Redhill, Nottingham, by Joseph Lubasi on 25 May.

Mr Hedley's parents shared an image of their son in intensive care that day to show the impact of knife crime.

Lubasi, 24, admitted the attack and has been jailed for 13 years.

Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Nottingham Crown Court heard Lubasi sent Facebook messages on the night of the stabbing saying "sorry" and "I do not know what to do"

Nottingham Crown Court heard the two men were at Lubasi's house drinking when Lubasi asked Mr Hedley to step outside for being "cheeky".

Lubasi then produced a knife he had picked up in the kitchen and stabbed Mr Hedley in the chest and abdomen.

The court heard Mr Hedley ran "for his life", later describing how he held his insides in as he did, but collapsed nearby.

He was treated for internal injuries but was left with a large scar.

In a statement he said he was now suffering from depression and PTSD.

'Blood came rushing'

Mr Hedley's mother, Zara Hayes, told the BBC she still had flashbacks.

"I got to him at the hospital before they took him in to surgery," she said. "He was frightened and panicking.

"As he was talking to me he gargled and blood came rushing out of his mouth, I will never forget that image. No parent should see that."

She is now working with young people in Nottingham to prevent knife crime.

Lubasi was also sentenced for a robbery in October 2017 in which he grabbed a man by the throat and demanded his money - which amounted to about £15.

David Morton, defending Lubasi, said his client planned to continue his education in prison.

Lubasi pleaded guilty at the beginning of his stabbing trial and was found guilty by a jury for the robbery.

He was given a 10-year extended determinate sentence for wounding with intent and possession of a knife and three years - to run consecutively - for the robbery.

