Image caption The BBC understands the flats are in a quiet cul-de-sac of retirement properties

A man has died in a suspected gas explosion at a block of flats, police have said.

The 88-year-old was treated at the scene in East Grove, Bingham, Nottinghamshire, but pronounced dead.

Neighbours told the BBC they had heard a "thud" at around 05:45 BST and the sound of alarms going off at the first-floor flat.

Police said they are investigating the cause of the death, which is not being treated as suspicious.

Nigel Starbuck, who was visiting his mother in the town, said he noticed a "congregation of people" outside one of the flats.

He said: "I just saw people, neighbours, trying to get in."

Image caption Police say they are working to find out what happened

BBC reporter Steve Beech, who is at the scene, said the first-floor flat is in a quiet cul-de-sac of retirement properties.

Nottinghamshire Police said: "We're currently in attendance following reports of a gas explosion in Bingham.

"We have secured the scene and are working with partners to establish the cause of what occurred."

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue service said: "We were called to the scene by the police at about 8.20 this morning. We sent two crews and we are establishing the cause of what happened."

A spokeswoman from East Midlands Ambulance service said: "We received a call at 8.35am from our colleagues in the police force requesting medical assistance at an incident at a private address in Bingham.

"We sent a community first responder, two paramedics and ambulance cars, the air ambulance and a crewed ambulance".

