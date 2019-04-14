Image caption Nottinghamshire played a key role in developing the Harrier jump jet, which came into British military service in 1969

The 50th anniversary of a revolutionary aircraft has been marked at an event in Nottinghamshire.

The Harrier jump jet, which was the first vertical take-off aircraft in the world, first came into British military service in 1969.

Much of the work to develop it was carried out in the county, with it earning the nickname The Flying Bedstead because of its unusual shape.

Harrier Day at Newark Air Museum celebrated the connections the aircraft has to the county.

Image caption The technology for the first vertical take-off aircraft in the world was developed by Rolls-Royce in Hucknall

Image copyright Newark Air Museum Image caption Organisers had appealed to former personnel of the aircraft to re-unite at the 50th anniversary event

Image copyright John Bartrop Image caption Harrier veterans, authors and aviation artists have all been taking part in Harrier Day

Image caption The Harrier jump jet became a mainstay of the RAF and made its final flight from RAF Cottesmore in Rutland in 2010

Image copyright John Bartrop Image caption The Harrier jump jet was decommissioned in 2011 and replaced by the F35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft

