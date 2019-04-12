Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Michael Muers was arrested after hospital staff became suspicious over the boy's injuries

A "dangerous" man who assaulted a six-year-old boy, leaving him in need of brain surgery, has been jailed.

Michael Muers, 29, broke the the boy's leg, inflicted more than 30 bruises and caused a bleed on his brain.

Nottinghamshire Police said Muers initially told them a "web of lies" about the cause of the injuries.

He admitted a charge of GBH at Nottingham Crown Court and given a nine-year sentence with four years on extended licence.

Officers said he was charged using witness accounts and phone evidence which "highlighted his bad temper".

Muers, of Salmon Close, Bulwell was arrested after the youngster was rushed to hospital on 2 October last year.

Police said hospital staff were told he was "unwell with a headache", vomiting and unresponsive, but they became suspicious after examining his injuries.

Officers said Muers said the boy had fallen over and banged his head.

Det Sgt Simon Harrison said: "Muers is a dangerous individual with no limit to the violence he is capable of inflicting on others.

"He attacked a vulnerable, young boy to such a severe degree, knowing full well that he wouldn't be able to defend himself."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.