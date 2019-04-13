Image copyright Google Image caption Nottinghamshire Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene in Haywood Road

A man has died after a wall inside a house collapsed on to him, police said.

Emergency crews were called at about 10:40 BST to Haywood Road, Nottingham, following a report a man had been seriously hurt.

Nottinghamshire Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene and his family had been informed.

A spokesperson added it was believed to be an internal wall of the property and it was not treating the death as suspicious.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.