A British man has died while awaiting trial in Thailand over the death of his wife in an argument.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) confirmed Kevin Smitham, 51, from Nottingham, died in August last year.

He was in custody at Ubon Ratchathani Central Prison after being charged with the "involuntary manslaughter" of Kanda Smitham, 29. in April.

His death was only confirmed this week by the FCO. It said his family were being supported.

At the time of the charge, Capt Watcharapol Pimwong, from Dech Udom police, said Mr Smitham became "very angry" because he thought his wife was having an affair.

He said Mr Smitham attacked her and left her lying outside the house where they had been staying.

Her body was found covered with a cloth the following morning.

It has been reported he was discovered with serious injuries close to an outbuilding at the prison last year and later died in hospital.

Confirming Mr Smitham's death, the FCO said: "Our staff are providing ongoing support and advice to the family of a British man who died in Thailand in August 2018, and they remain in touch with the local authorities."

