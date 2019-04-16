Image copyright Google Image caption The man was traced to the St Ann's area of Nottingham using "both covert and overt" tactics, police said

A Polish criminal convicted of robbery, extortion, drugs trafficking and running brothels has been arrested in Nottingham.

Police said the 40-year-old man had been sentenced to 12 years in jail in Poland but had evaded the authorities.

A European Arrest Warrant was issued in November and he was traced by Polish and UK specialist officers.

He was arrested in the St Ann's area of the city on Monday and will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later.

The offences were linked to more than a decade of organised crime in the Bydgoszcz area, police said.

Tim Cuthbert, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This arrest is the culmination of a great deal of hard work from our Foreign National Offending Team and International Liaison Officers.

"We've used all manner of tactics, both covert and overt, as well as intelligence from international partners to trace this man who went to great lengths to be 'invisible'."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.