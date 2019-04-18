Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Evangelos Marinakis has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing

The owner of Nottingham Forest FC is set to stand trial accused of football corruption after judges dismissed an appeal.

Shipping magnate Evangelos Marinakis, who also owns Greek club Olympiakos, is also accused of drug trafficking and "associating with criminals".

Mr Marinakis, 51, is one of 28 people accused of manipulating matches, with former football federation officials and referees also charged.

He denied the charges.

"You know very well that I do not bend," he said.

"I have learned to be patient and at the end to justify myself with glory."

In March last year, Mr Marinakis was cleared of forming a match-fixing ring in Greece by the Greek Supreme Court, with other related charges of blackmail and fraud also dropped.

However, prosecutors in the port city of Piraeus said he still faced "very serious charges" connected to a 2014 investigation into an oil tanker that was found carrying more than two tonnes of heroin.

Mr Marinakis has previously claimed to have been the "victim of a plot", and when he bought Nottingham Forest in 2017 , said opponents were "jealous" of his success with Olympiakos, who have won the Greek Super League seven times since he bought them in 2010.

